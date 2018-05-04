    ×

    Investing

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

      • Berkshire Hathaway's large Apple stock holding will pay big dividends for the company.
      • On Tuesday the smartphone maker announced a quarterly dividend increase of 16 percent, to 73 cents a share.
      • Buffett revealed to CNBC that Berkshire bought an astounding 75 million shares of Apple during the first quarter. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017.
      Warren Buffett
      Watch CNBC's full interview with Warren Buffett   

      Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends.

      The Oracle of Omaha revealed to CNBC that Berkshire bought an astounding 75 million shares of Apple during the first quarter. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017.

      Apple "is an unbelievable company," Buffett said in a "Squawk Box" interview that aired Friday. "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."

      Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
      Adam Jeffery | CNBC
      Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

      On Tuesday the smartphone maker announced a quarterly dividend increase of 16 percent, to 73 cents a share. Apple also said in its most recent 10Q filing the "company intends to increase its dividend on an annual basis, subject to declaration by the Board of Directors."

      But under the assumption the dividend just stays at this level, Berkshire Hathaway's latest Apple position size will generate $701.7 million per year in dividend payments for the company.

      Related Securities

      Symbol
      Price
      		  
      Change
      %Change
      AAPL
      ---
      BRK.A
      ---

      Playing

      Share this video...

      ×

      Watch Next...