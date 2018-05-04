Watch: Trump addresses members of the NRA

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association's convention on Friday afternoon as the group fights back against increasing calls for stricter gun laws.

Following the February high school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla., Trump proposed to raise the minimum buying age for assault weapons from 18 to 21, but he later abandoned the idea. Gun industry analysts said they do not believe Trump will propose new gun reforms at the event, but he may push to arm teachers, an idea he has supported before.

Trump has enjoyed the NRA's support – the organization spent about $30 million to help the Trump campaign, according to the Associated Press.

The convention, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas, is expected to host about 80,000 NRA members and 800 exhibitors. This is the fourth consecutive year that Trump will be speaking at the event.