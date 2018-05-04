YouTube wants to assure companies it can provide brand-safe environments for their ads — and it's willing to spend to prove it.

The company spared no expense at Brandcast, its annual event for advertisers. This year, the spectacle was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Thursday. Around 4,200 people attended the event, which not only showed off YouTube's widespread content but its parent company's wealth. Alphabet, which includes YouTube as part of its Google business unit, had a free cash flow of $4.34 billion last quarter, according to its latest quarterly report.

The video service now has 1.8 billion logged in monthly users according YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, showing off the scale and amount of data it can obtain. The company is hoping it can convince brands to part with more of their advertising budgets earmarked for television, especially with new ad products that let companies buy ads for audiences that watch YouTube on TVs.

Wojcicki addressed on-going controversies about brand-safe content on YouTube, pointing out the company has enlisted human reviewers for its top advertising program Google Preferred. Google will also hire more than 10,000 people across the company to look for inappropriate content, as well as improve its artificial intelligence algorithms to find items that violate its terms.

"It's critical that we're on the right side of history," Wojcicki said, admitting there was "no playbook for how open platforms operate" at this size.