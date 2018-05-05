Berkshire Hathaway reports 48.7% first quarter operating gain as shareholders prepare to meet

Berkshire Hathaway reported a 48.7 percent first quarter gain in operating earnings, to $5.3 billion, as its insurance underwriting business swung back into the green and railroads, utility and other businesses posted gains.

Because of accounting rule changes that apply to its $170 billion stock portfolio, however, the conglomerate recorded a first quarter loss of $1.1 billion compared to net income of $4 billion in last year's first quarter.

Berkshire marked down the value of those investments nearly $6.3 billion.