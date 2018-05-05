You can sip a $1,000 mint julep at the Kentucky Derby — here's what makes it so pricey

Everything about the Kentucky Derby is extravagant — including the drinks.
For those who are really looking to splurge, there's a $1,000 mint julep offered by Kentucky bourbon distillery Woodford Reserve.
The recipe uses ingredients that can only be sourced in Kentucky. Here's exactly what goes into the four-figure cocktail:
- 2 oz. Woodford Reserve straight bourbon
- 1 tsp Kentucky sorghum simple syrup (a natural sweetener)
- 2 leaves of Kentucky colonel mint
- Garnish: 3 red roses, a sprig of mint and a single rose petal from the Garland of Roses