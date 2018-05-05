You can sip a $1,000 mint julep at the Kentucky Derby — here's what makes it so pricey

While the ingredient list is simple, the cups each drink is served in are not. Each sterling silver "Bluegrass cup," which Woodford Reserve made 90 of this year, is handcrafted by a Louisville-based jeweler. It features elaborate designs of Kentucky scenes like the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs, and a thoroughbred with a jockey.

After going on sale online in April, the cups, which come in a wooden box lined with the same silk used to make the jerseys worn by the jockeys, sold out completely in a week. Woodford Reserve also offered 15 gold-plated "Commonwealth cups" for $2,500, which also sold out. On the day of the Derby, however, five Bluegrass cups will be sold at the track.

All proceeds from the four-figure cocktails are benefiting Kentucky-native Jennifer Lawrence's charity, the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.