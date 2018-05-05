Warren Buffett says bitcoin is 'probably rat poison squared'

Warren Buffett is still not a fan of investing in bitcoin.

The Oracle of Omaha reiterated his negative view on the cryptocurrency, according to CNBC's Becky Quick.

Bitcoin is "probably rat poison squared," he said. Buffett is presiding at the Berkshire Hathaway 2018 annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

Charlie Munger, Berkshire's vice chairman and long-time Buffett collaborator, said during the meeting that trading in cryptocurrencies is "just dementia."

In January Buffett warned investors about the craze over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in interview with CNBC.

"In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said then. "If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth."