Asian shares poised for positive start after strong gains on Wall Street

Asian markets were poised for a positive start to the first trading day of the week, following gains seen stateside as investors focused on jobs numbers and trade talks.

U.S. stocks gained on Friday despite a mixed jobs report, with Apple getting a boost following news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought 75 million shares in the tech company in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.39 percent, or 332.36 points, to close at 24,262.51, the S&P 500 added 1.28 percent to end at 2,663.42 and the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.71 percent to 7,209.62.

Investors also digested the release of April nonfarm payrolls, which rose by 164,000. That was below the 192,000 figure forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Average hourly earnings growth was 0.1 percent, missing expectations, but U.S. unemployment dropped to an 18-year low of 3.9 percent.