Check out what was on display at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

Tens of thousands of shareholders flocked to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting this weekend.
It was an opportunity for shareholders to listen to Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger speak on a wide range of topics, including U.S.-China trade relations, doing business with gun owners and candy.
But it was also a chance for them to shop at and check out exhibits from the different businesses Berkshire owns, or invests in.
Below are a series of pictures of the different brands and products showcased at the weekend known as "Woodstock for Capitalists."
Dairy Queen's booth, and stands around the exhibit hall, was a favorite among Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. Much to the shareholders' delight, the fast food chain was selling $1 ice cream bars at the event throughout the weekend.
The makers of Buffett's favorite soft drinks had a fully restored delivery truck from 1944 on display. The truck holds up to 4,800 8-ounce bottles of Coke.
The most popular booth in the exhibit hall was Fruit of the Loom's, as attendees bought underwear for as little as $6.
BNSF Railway attracted people to its booth with a display that showcased its railway network. The presentation also featured an electric train running running on the tracks.
See's Candies was also a favorite as shareholders sought out to satisfy their sweet tooth, and buy the same peanut brittle Munger likes to eat during the annual meeting.
Duracell's exhibit was anchored by a massive truck painted in the brand's classic black and gold colors. Buffett's Berkshire bought Duracell from Procter & Gamble in 2014.
Shareholders lined up to check out the cabin of a Bombardier private jet that was on display.
Heinz sold special-edition Ketchup bottles, featuring Buffett and Munger, on the label.
The athletic apparel maker's booth was a popular one as shareholders got ready for the meeting's annual 5K Run/Walk. In the picture above, there is one shoe in Munger's size and another in Buffett's.