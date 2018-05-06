Check out what was on display at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

Tens of thousands of shareholders flocked to Omaha for Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting this weekend.

It was an opportunity for shareholders to listen to Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger speak on a wide range of topics, including U.S.-China trade relations, doing business with gun owners and candy.

But it was also a chance for them to shop at and check out exhibits from the different businesses Berkshire owns, or invests in.

Below are a series of pictures of the different brands and products showcased at the weekend known as "Woodstock for Capitalists."