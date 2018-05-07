Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Hertz Global shares slumped 8 percent in after-hours trade. The car rental company's revenue surpassed expectations but it reported a substantially larger loss per share than expected.

Zillow stock sank more than 5 percent in the extended session. The real estate company said CFO Kathleen Philips will retire on May 31, but will stay on as chief legal officer while the company searches for a new CFO. Zillow also reported earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations as well as an increase in average monthly unique users.

Shares of Snap gained over 1 percent post-market after announcing a major personnel change. The company's CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down next week and will be replaced by Amazon's vice president of finance, Tim Stone. Vollero will remain at the company through mid-August.

AMC Entertainment shares gained 1 percent in extended trading after the movie theater company reported positive earnings. Both earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Financials were aided by the company's acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group and very successful films like Marvel's "Black Panther."

Mosaic stock fell more than 1 percent after the bell on mixed earnings. The company reported earnings per share that missed estimates but its revenue surpassed expectations. It attests its fertilizer segment growth to a seasonal acceleration in demand.

Shares of Citigroup hiked more than 1 percent in the extended session on a report that activist investor ValueAct has a $1.2 billion stake in the company.