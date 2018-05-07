Apple opens at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company

Buffett: I like Apple and we've bought it to hold 26 Mins Ago | 01:14

Apple opened at a record high Monday, surpassing $185 for the first time, as Warren Buffett doubled down on his praise for the company.

Shares opened at $185.18, less than a percent up from Friday's close. Apple's previous all-time intraday high came on Friday when the stock hit $184.25.

Buffett last week revealed his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million shares — or at least $11 billion worth — in the iPhone maker. The revelation sent Apple to all-time highs and inspired some reciprocal praise from CEO Tim Cook.

Buffett told CNBC Monday he loves the stock so much, he'd own "100 percent of it" if he could. Berkshire is now the third largest holder of Apple, behind Vanguard and BlackRock.

As of Monday's open, Apple is up nearly 10 percent for the year and nearly 25 percent in the 12-month period.