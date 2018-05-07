Asian stocks look set for slight gains as investors await Trump decision on Iran deal

Trump, who had been due to make a decision by May 12 on the agreement, has criticized the deal in the past, taking issue with so-called "sunset clauses." The 2015 accord has seen international sanctions on Iran lifted in exchange for the country curbing its nuclear program.

Oil prices climbed for a fourth consecutive day following the announcement as markets digested the potential impact of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, alongside concerns over oil production and exports in Venezuela.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 1.5 percent to settle at $70.73 per barrel, crossing the $70 on Monday for the first time since end-2014. Brent crude futures, meanwhile, added 1.7 percent to settle at $76.17.

The move higher in oil correspondingly gave energy stocks stateside a boost in the last session.

In Asia, futures pointed to a positive open for markets in the region. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were higher by 0.05 percent at 22,480, nearly flat when compared to the benchmark's last close.

Australian SPI futures were up 0.33 percent on Monday.

On the earnings front, full-year results for a number of Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Company, Sumitomo Corporation and Itochu Corporation, are due later in the day. Asahi Group also reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, stood at 92.749 at the end of the last session after rising as high as 92.974 — its strongest level since December.

Against the yen, the greenback was steady at 109.11 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN.