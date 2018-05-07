Bitcoin almost broke through the $10,000 mark—then Warren Buffett and Bill Gates came along

Bitcoin prices dropped Monday following criticism from some of the investment world's best-known billionaires.
The cryptocurrency hit a low of $9,188.66 Monday after climbing above $9,900 over the weekend, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin has recovered roughly 40 percent from the lows around $6,700 last month but has been unable to break the $10,000 level.
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEOWarren Buffett piled on his recent bitcoin criticism Monday and told CNBC the "asset itself is creating nothing."
"When you're buying nonproductive assets, all you're counting on is the next person is going to pay you more because they're even more excited about another next person coming along," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from Omaha, following Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting.
Over the weekend, Buffett had called bitcoin "probably rat poison squared," while Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said during the annual meeting that trading in cryptocurrencies is "just dementia."