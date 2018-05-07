    ×

    Charlie Munger: China's best companies cheaper than those in the US

    • "The best companies in China are cheaper than the best companies in the United States," Charlie Munger, vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
    • "I don't think it would be all that hard for any smart person to find four or five great companies in China to invest in," he said.
    • Munger added his family is "substantially" invested in China, where they began investing 14 years ago.
    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, said Monday there are better investment opportunities in China than the U.S.

    "The best companies in China are cheaper than the best companies in the United States," Munger said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I don't think it would be all that hard for any smart person to find four or five great companies in China to invest in."

    The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway said his family is "substantially" invested in China, where they began investing 14 years ago.

    Munger was speaking from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.

    Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire, and his longtime investing partner Munger spoke to the tens of thousands attendees on a wide range of topics, from their massive stake in Apple, to missing out on Amazon and Alphabet's Google, to bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."

