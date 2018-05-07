Charlie Munger: China's best companies cheaper than those in the US

Charlie Munger: Best companies in China are cheaper than best US companies 17 Mins Ago | 01:19

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, said Monday there are better investment opportunities in China than the U.S.

"The best companies in China are cheaper than the best companies in the United States," Munger said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I don't think it would be all that hard for any smart person to find four or five great companies in China to invest in."

The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway said his family is "substantially" invested in China, where they began investing 14 years ago.

Munger was speaking from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.