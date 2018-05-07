Pre-race favorite Justify won the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths on Saturday, becoming the first horse in 136 years to win at Churchill Downs after not racing as a two-year-old.

The colt earns a sizable paycheck for his large ownership team: 62 percent of the $2 million purse, or $1.24 million.

The 52-year-old jockey, Mike Smith, also brings home a nice paycheck: The winning horse rider gets 10 percent of what the owners collect, meaning that Smith, who is the second-oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby, got a check for $124,000. That number will get shaved down to about $100,000 after paying his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place.

And that's before taxes. Still, it's a nice payday for two minutes of work.