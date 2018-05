In fact, he says, identifying your passion is central to the career advice he gives his interns, young employees, and four children: "You can have a job, or you can have a career, or you can have a calling," he says. "And if you can somehow figure out how to have a calling, you have hit the jackpot, cause that's the big deal."

According to the billionaire, most people never realize their true calling. In fact, many are lucky to have a career, while most just end up with a job.

Bezos explains that for him, space travel has always been his calling. As a 5-year-old child he was interested in rockets, space travel and propulsion and says that through the years he has spent a "tremendous" amount of time thinking about space.

He notes that while many people want to establish a civilization elsewhere in the solar system as a backup for when the Earth is destroyed, he finds that argument to be "incredibly unmotivating."