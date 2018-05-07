Hawaiian volcano destroys dozens of homes with 'no sign of things slowing down'

More than two dozen homes in Hawaii have been destroyed by volcanic eruptions that are wreaking havoc on two Big Island communities.
About 1,700 residents living in Puna subdivisions Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens were forced to flee their homes after a fissure in the lower East Rift Zone of the Kilauea Volcano began spewing lava Thursday. As of Sunday night, 10 fissures have opened since the initial eruption, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
The volcano, which has been erupting since 1983, is one of the most active in the world. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing situation on the island:
Ten fissures have been intermittently spewing lava since Thursday.
As of Sunday afternoon, the agency reported active venting of lava and toxic fumes in the subdivisions. The agency did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the eighth fissure to emerge ceased emitting lava at about 4 p.m. HST Sunday, but the molten flow continued to travel more than half a mile even after the lava fountains shut down.
Pictured below, one fissure sprayed lava as high as 230 feet.
Civil defense officials said 31 buildings, including 26 homes, were destroyed as of Sunday afternoon. About 240 people with 90 pets sought refuge in two American Red Cross shelters, NBC News affiliate KNHL reported. Hundreds of others are staying with friends and family.
The communities have been under evacuation orders since Thursday, displacing about 1,700 people. An alert urging any remaining residents to leave their homes was sent Sunday night, as officials feared the lava would incinerate more homes, KNHL reported.
Below, evacuees filled out paperwork upon arriving at a shelter.
In areas deemed safe, some Leilani Estates residents have been permitted to return to their homes to check on their homes and gather their belongings, civil defense officials said. Returnees were urged to wear masks to prevent them from breathing in toxic volcanic gases.
However, all of Lanipuna Gardens remained off-limits due to high levels of sulfur dioxide.
One man, pictured below, walked away from a fissure pumping steam.
Sulfur dioxide can be dangerous, causing irritation to the skin and mucous membranes of the eyes, throat, nose and lungs. Short-term exposure to high levels can be life-threatening, the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry said.
Talmadge Magno, the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, told CBS News that there were "no signs of things slowing down."
"That's the sad part about it," Magno said. "It could be happening for a long time, or on the other hand, like I said, mysteriously it could just end."
Earthquake activity has been rampant on the island, though it has decreased slightly since Thursday's eruption. On Friday, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake – the island's largest since 1975 –shook the community just hours after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake triggered a fifth eruption in the subdivision. Smaller earthquakes, mostly too minuscule to be noticed by residents, were recorded recently.
Below, parishioners prayed during Mass at Sacred Heart Church on Hawaii's Big Island as fissures sprayed lava on the Puna subdivisions throughout most of the day.