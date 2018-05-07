Hawaiian volcano destroys dozens of homes with 'no sign of things slowing down'

More than two dozen homes in Hawaii have been destroyed by volcanic eruptions that are wreaking havoc on two Big Island communities.

About 1,700 residents living in Puna subdivisions Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens were forced to flee their homes after a fissure in the lower East Rift Zone of the Kilauea Volcano began spewing lava Thursday. As of Sunday night, 10 fissures have opened since the initial eruption, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

The volcano, which has been erupting since 1983, is one of the most active in the world. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing situation on the island: