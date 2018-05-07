Majority owners explore sale of NASCAR, sources say

The majority owners of NASCAR, the company which operates the namesake U.S. car-racing series and other motorsport events, are exploring options including the sale of their entire stake, people familiar told CNBC on Monday.

Reuters first reported the news.

The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company, according to Reuters' sources, who cautioned that the deliberations are at an exploratory stage and no agreement of any kind is certain.

Reuters' sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

"We don't have anything to add," Nascar spokeswoman Steph Harris told Reuters. Goldman Sachs offered no immediate comment.

—CNBC contributed reporting.