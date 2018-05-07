    ×

    Warren Buffett Watch

    New Warren Buffett archive 'blew my mind,' billionaire investor says

    • The Warren Buffett Archive houses searchable video from 25 full annual meetings, going back to 1994, synchronized to 2,600 pages of transcripts.
    • "It blew my mind when I saw it," Buffett tells CNBC's "Squawk Box."
    • "It's all there," Buffett said. "That's the way it should be. I just love the idea."
    Warren Buffett
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Warren Buffett

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Monday he was blown away by an online archive of his company's meetings and related documents that CNBC launched over the weekend.

    "It blew my mind when I saw it," Buffett said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

    The Warren Buffett Archive houses searchable video from 25 full annual meetings, going back to 1994, synchronized to 2,600 pages of transcripts. The online database also includes 500 shorter-form videos arranged by topic, CNBC interviews, a Buffett Timeline, and a Berkshire Portfolio Tracker.

    "It's all there," Buffett said. "That's the way it should be. I just love the idea."

    Buffett: Stocks are not in bubble situation now
    Buffett: Stocks are not in bubble situation now   

    The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO was speaking from Omaha, where his conglomerate held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting. Buffett and his longtime investing partner and vice chairman, Charlie Munger, spoke to the tens of thousands attendees on a wide range of topics from their massive stake in Apple to missing out on Google and Amazon to bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."

    — Buffett joins "Squawk Box" for three hours, 6 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET, with special guests Munger and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    BRK.A
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...