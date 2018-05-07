New Warren Buffett archive 'blew my mind,' billionaire investor says

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Monday he was blown away by an online archive of his company's meetings and related documents that CNBC launched over the weekend.

"It blew my mind when I saw it," Buffett said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The Warren Buffett Archive houses searchable video from 25 full annual meetings, going back to 1994, synchronized to 2,600 pages of transcripts. The online database also includes 500 shorter-form videos arranged by topic, CNBC interviews, a Buffett Timeline, and a Berkshire Portfolio Tracker.

"It's all there," Buffett said. "That's the way it should be. I just love the idea."