There are still great buying opportunities in this 'Buffett bounce': Money manager

The market is now experiencing a "Buffett bounce," investment expert Quint Tatro told CNBC on Monday.

Stocks were "tepid" and on the "precipice of decline" until legendary investor Warren Buffett announced Friday morning his Berkshire Hathaway hadbought 75 million shares of Apple in the first quarter, the managing director at Joule Financial said.

"When others are panicking, that's when it's time to go in and buy," Tatro told "Power Lunch."

"Right now there still are some great opportunities."

Apple hit a record high on Friday after the Buffett news. That, in turn, helped push the major averages more than 1 percent higher. The Dow Jones industrial average had first dropped 100 points after the open before turning around.

Stocks extended the rally on Monday, with the Dow up for a third straight day and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite higher for a second consecutive session. Apple was up 1 percent Monday.

Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, is also bullish on equities right now.

While the market has been "a little unpleasant," the S&P 500 is about 200 points below his midpoint target range of 2,850.

"The market has some more upside here," he said on "Power Lunch." "We've been trying to get our clients to step in here."