Warren Buffett: If a $100 billion deal that we like came along, 'we'd get it done'

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett said Monday he is looking to invest more of his company's massive cash horde, adding the conglomerate would pull the trigger on a $100 billion deal if the right one presented itself.

"If a $100 billion deal came along that [Vice Chairman Charlie Munger] and I really liked, we'd get it done," Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and CEO, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from Omaha. "You don't want that money to burn a hole in your pocket." Buffett spoke in a scheduled three-hour appearance Monday on CNBC after Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting over the weekend.

Buffett's Berkshire currently holds "a little over" $100 billion in cash after investing $13 billion to $15 billion in stocks back in the first quarter, including adding to his already huge Apple stake. He said Monday that that massive cash horde is not ideal.

Cash is "just about the world's worst investment except doing something dumb that you're doing for a longer term," Buffett said. "I would much rather have that number be $30 billion."

"We'll get the money employed. Something will happen," said Buffett, adding that Berkshire currently has $170 billion invested in equities.