Warren Buffett on trade war: 'The world will not do something stupid'

Warren Buffett is optimistic the U.S. and China will avoid a serious trade conflict.

"The world will not do something stupid over time in trade," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "I don't think we will have trade wars ... of significance. ... It's counter to the interests of us. It's counter to the interests of China. It's counter to the interests of every country in the world. The world thrives on trade."

Buffett appeared from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.

Buffett expressed a similar sentiment a couple of days ago.

"I don't think either country will dig themselves into something that precipitates and continues any kind of real trade war," he said at the shareholder meeting. "There will be some back and forth, but in the end I don't think we'll come out with a terrible answer on it."

