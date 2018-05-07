Warren Buffett has spent the last five decades making a massive, long-term bet on America.

His conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, makes and sells everything from bricks and batteries to cowboy boots, underwear and Ginsu knives. To illustrate how intertwined the company is with American life, Berkshire subsidiaries sell and build homes, produce insulation, flooring, paint and furnishings. They even stock the pantries and closets — and clothe the occupants.

In addition, Berkshire entities distribute food and other items to groceries, truck stops and convenience stores; produce the ingredients for baby shampoo and other household goods; and insure millions of drivers and deliver regional news.

With more than 360,000 workers in operations as vast as manufacturing, retail, insurance, financial services, railroads and energy, Berkshire subsidiaries produce the components, goods and services that help drive the engine of American commerce.

This gives Buffett a unique view on the health of the American economy, which he has said is growing more quickly than in the recent past. He recently told CNBC that business activity is "stronger than it's been. It's been improving year after year after the financial panic [of 2008]."

He has talked about the ways American ingenuity and resourcefulness have improved the lives of the middle class. Those improvements have given them options in education, medicine, travel and entertainment that weren't accessible but by the very rich only a couple of generations ago.

"We've got something that works," he said in a Fortune interview last year. "I believe, and I think this has been borne out over 240 years, that this country gets better all the time."