3 tips Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger once gave a 14-year-old shareholder

Teenagers are often preoccupied with getting good grades, preparing for college and having fun. When Justin Fong was 14 years old, though, he was attending his fourth consecutive Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting as a shareholder.

At the 2004 meeting, the California teenager had a question for Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and vice chairman Charlie Munger. "I read in a book that you prefer talking to young people about life and financial concepts because we still have time to implement them," Fong said. "Can you please share some of the concepts with us?"

Buffett responded by noting that he actually does enjoy spending time with young people and answering their questions. Here are the three pieces of life and financial advice Buffett and Munger shared with the teen shareholder.