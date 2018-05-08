Condoleezza Rice shares 5 great ways to get ahead in your career

Condoleezza Rice, best known for serving as the 66th United States Secretary of State under George W. Bush, the first African-American woman ever to hold that position, spent years making difficult decisions under pressure. She has documented her experiences in several books, including her latest, "Political Risk: How Businesses and Organizations Can Anticipate Global Insecurity," which examines how political action can affect businesses and explains how to navigate the inevitable disruptions that occur.

Currently, Rice is a professor of Political Economy in the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a professor of Political Science at Stanford University. In addition, she is the Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy at the Hoover Institution, and she's on the board of directors of both DropBox and Makena Capital Management, LLC.

Here's what she has to say about getting the job you want, finding good mentors, embracing diversity, making better decisions and using technology properly.