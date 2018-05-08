    ×

    First On CNBC: Media Alert: Disney CEO Bob Iger Speaks with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin Today Tuesday May 8 at 4PM ET

    WHEN: Today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:00PM ET

    WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell"

    In a FIRST ON CNBC interview, Disney CEO Bob Iger will speak with CNBC's Julia Boorstin on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F 3PM – 5PM) today, Tuesday, May 8th at 4:00PM ET. Topics will include: earnings, the pending Fox deal, ESPN's new direct to consumer product, and the recent box office success with Black Panther and Avengers.

