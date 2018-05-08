Former Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn: I'm 'pretty excited' about the economy right now

Former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn believes the U.S. economy is strong.

"I'm pretty bullish on where the economy is right now," Cohn said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Tuesday. "Everything we thought would be happening, is happening."

Cohn, formerly the No. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs, cited the positive jobs numbers and the benefits from corporate tax reform. He also noted "slow" wage growth will likely make the Federal Reserve less aggressive with its rate hikes.

"We're just starting to see taxes affect corporate earnings," he said. "When I look at the economy, I'm pretty excited about where we are in the economic cycle."

In terms of potential risks to economic growth, Cohn said he is worried about tariffs and inflation.

"I'm concerned about that. I don't like the tariffs. I don't think we want the steel and aluminum prices going up," he said. "People are concerned that the economic policies of Washington are not as clear this year as they were last year."