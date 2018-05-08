Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have been business partners since 1978 and have grown Berkshire Hathaway into one of the biggest companies in the world. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has worked with the pair for years as well; he joined Berkshire's board in 2004.

Together, they've shared lots of wisdom. And they've learned from each other as well. "My whole business education started the day I met Warren, and the Berkshire team has helped keep it going at full speed," Gates said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

He says that Buffett has taught him valuable lessons about thinking long-term and approaching situations with that mindset. Getting to learn from his friend "has been an incredible education and totally shaped how I think about things."