US Treasury yields fluctuate as investors await Iran deal announcement

For Tuesday's trading day, politics, and news about the economy is set to keep investors on edge.

First off, international and domestic markets are keeping a close eye on the U.S. administration Tuesday, after President Donald Trump said that he would make an announcement on the Iran nuclear deal during the day.

In the past, Trump has often threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the Iran deal — which lifted sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation, in return for the country to pull back on its nuclear ambitions — unless allies in Europe amend what he sees as shortcomings of the agreement.

In spite of the U.S. incumbent's threats to withdraw, President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran had a plan to counter any move made by Trump when it comes to the deal; Reuters reported. It may be widely expected that the U.S. will withdraw, however Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran would continue to seek "constructive relations with the world," despite potential sanctions.

Elsewhere, data remains of key importance. On the economic front, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is scheduled to be released at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET.

Meantime in auctions news, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $31 billion in three-year notes.