Malaysia elections: What the forecasters are predicting and why

Najib faces tough competition from old political foes — Malaysia's longest-serving, battle-hardened former prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, who has joined forces with opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim. The latter politician is leading the charge from prison after being thrown into jail for sodomy in 2014 — an incarceration he says was politically motivated.

The main players include the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, which is expected to win by a narrow margin, and opposition parties Pakatan Harapan, a coalition led by Mahathir, as well as Parti Islam Se-Malaysia.