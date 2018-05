It's known as "the Oscars of the East Coast."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the 2018 Met Gala with star-studded guests in eye-popping outfits celebrating the opening of the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The $30,000-a-person dinner raised money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute.

Here are some of the fashion highlights of Monday night's arrivals.