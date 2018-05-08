Homeowners are bullish on prices, while buyers may find there's no inventory

That's the highest share since the housing bubble in the mid-2000s, when 70 percent were predicting price levels to soar.

Optimism levels vary depending on which pocket of the country you find yourself. Nearly 80 percent of Americans in the West forecast a pricier real estate market in the next year, compared with 64 percent in the South, 58 percent in the East and 56 percent in the Midwest.

The biggest takeaway? "People are very positive about the housing market," said Frank Newport, editor-in-chief at Gallup.