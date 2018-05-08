Retail attempts another recovery, but this one looks a little different, trader says

A retail resurgence is in the works, and Walmart is one name to buy 22 Hours Ago | 02:45

Retail has stanched the bleeding and is trying for a full recovery. This time it could succeed, argues one trader.

The "XRT has actually been here before, but there are a few things going on that I think give it a better shot getting to all-time highs," Frank Cappelleri, senior equity trader at Instinet, said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Its performance over the past year makes Cappelleri optimistic about a breakout in 2018. The XRT retail ETF was able to "hold things together" in 2017 even as analysts bemoaned sounds of retail's death rattle, he says.

"You heard a lot about the potential for retail to go down," he said. "Amazon was taking over the world, death of retail, so forth and so on. But what happened was we were able to hold, and so right here, to me, is a very long high-level consolidation pattern."

The XRT ETF added 2.5 percent in 2017, a fraction of the S&P 500's nearly 20 percent rise. However, its gains accelerated from 2016 and clawed back some of the losses suffered in 2015's sell-off.