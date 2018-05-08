The 5 biggest fears of the class of 2018—and how to face them head on

College graduates have a lot to worry about. The class of 2018 is graduating with the highest levels of student debt ever and landing even an entry-level position can be difficult to do.

Job site Monster polled 353 soon-to-be college graduates to see what's keeping them up at night, and as it turns out, the job search process is causing some serious stress.

"These fears are normal," Monster Career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It, and if you are having these fears, you're likely not alone."

In fact, many of the most common fears that these soon-to-be-college-graduates have are common among all workers. Check out the five biggest fears of the class of 2018 and how to face them — even if you're not fresh out of school.