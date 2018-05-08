This is the investing rule Shaquille O'Neal swears by

On Tuesday's "Halftime Report" he said the most important financial rule for young people should be to save half of their paycheck right away.

But that's not all. He went on to say that the truly smart individuals -- the people who become billionaires -- will put away 75% of their income for retirement.

The remaining 25% can then be used to "have fun."

In the words of Shaq -- "to buy houses, planes, cars, you want to travel? [It's for] having fun."