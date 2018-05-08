Warren Buffett on judging management: 'See how they treat themselves versus how they treat the shareholders'

He said it is important to see how a manager performed relative to the company's status and competitive position in its industry after he or she first took a leadership role.

"Look at what they have accomplished, considering what the hand was that they were dealt when they took over compared to what is going on in the industry," he added.

For the second method Buffett said investors should read up on how the management treated shareholders in the past.

"You want to figure out ... how well that they treat their owners," he said. "Read the proxy statements, see what they think of — see how they treat themselves versus how they treat the shareholders. … The poor managers also turn out to be the ones that really don't think that much about the shareholders, too. The two often go hand in hand."

Buffett cited Microsoft's Bill Gates, Tom Murphy then at Capital Cities and Donald Keough then at Coca-Cola as examples of outstanding managers who worked for shareholders.