Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other execs talk about Google's plans and ambitions

Google is kicking off its annual, three-day developers' conference in Mountain View, California today with a keynote speech by CEO Sundar Pichai.

The I/O event gives Google a chance to show off its artificial intelligence chops, give updates on upcoming products like the latest version of its Android operating system and woo developers into using its tools.

Pichai will likely set the tone by talking about some of Google's big-picture goals and may also touch on topics that have plagued the tech industry in the last year like fake news and protecting users' data.

The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET.