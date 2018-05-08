Republican leaders have avoided their worst fear in West Virginia.

Trailing his two rivals Tuesday night, ex-convict Don Blankenship conceded in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is projected to beat Rep. Evan Jenkins for the nomination, according to NBC News.

Blankenship's defeat allows Republicans to feel confident about their ability to flip a seat in the state President Donald Trump won by about 40 percentage points in 2016. The GOP felt either Jenkins or Morrisey had a better chance of winning statewide than Blankenship did.

Flipping Manchin's seat would help Republicans to keep or expand their current 51-seat to 49-seat majority in the Senate. They hoped to avoid a situation similar to what they endured in deep-red Alabama last year. Ex-judge Roy Moore won the GOP primary but lost the special election to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones following accusations that he sexually abused teenagers decades ago.

Blankenship, the former Massey Energy CEO who served prison time for his role in a mine explosion that killed 29 people, ran a campaign replete with attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He earned the ire of the Kentucky Republican's allies with racially-charged ads dubbing him "Cocaine Mitch" and alleging he created jobs for "China people" and profited off his "China family."

Those factually questionable attacks related to a shipping company owned by the family of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife who was born in Taiwan. On Tuesday, McConnell would not comment on the ads and said he would have more to say if Blankenship won the primary.

On Tuesday night, his allies gleefully cheered Blankenship's concessions. McConnell's campaign tweeted a picture of the senator surrounded by a white powder with the message, "Thanks for playing, Don."

Steven Law, president and CEO of the McConnell-linked Senate Leadership Fund, said Blankenship "played the race card and West Virginia Republicans flipped it back in his face."

