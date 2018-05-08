Your first trade for Tuesday, May 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Amgen.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.

Dan Nathan is a buyer of Semiconductor ETF.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Halliburton.

Trader disclosure: On May 7, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, Ripple, NEO, STORM, Monero. Dan Nathan is long SNAP, SPY. Dan is short SMH. Dan is now short SMH. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.