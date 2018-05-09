Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Booking Holdings stock slumped 6 percent post-market. The travel and restaurant website company reported earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst estimates but those figures were overshadowed by weak guidance for the second quarter.

Roku shares gained nearly 5 percent after hours. The smart TV streaming product company reported revenues that beat estimates and a smaller-than-expected loss. Guidance for both the second quarter and full year was higher than expected.

Nuance Communications stock plunged 11 percent in the extended session after the company gave disappointing guidance. The company said it expects adjusted third-quarter earnings between 25 cents and 28 cents per share and revenue between $490 million and $504 million. Wall Street had forecast adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on $520 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Hostess Brands rallied 3 percent in after-hours trading. The bakery company reported earnings in-line with estimates and higher-than-expected revenue. The company also reiterated its full-year guidance.

Qualcomm stock hiked 2 percent post-market after the chipmaker announced a $10 billion stock buyback.