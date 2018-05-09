Google is mimicking Apple's iPhone X with the next version of Android

I really like the new gestures. It took some getting used to on the iPhone X but after six months, I find it much more seamless to use than a home button. Android users who rely on the current layout might also need to adjust, but it works really well and makes it much quicker to switch apps and move around the phone's user interface.
Keep in mind that, unlike Apple, Google doesn't really force its user experience on Android phone makers. That means Samsung and LG and other Google partners might not necessarily make you rely on this — or might simply make it an option in settings. Also, Google's new Android updates can take months or even more than a year to hit existing phones, so it might not be a change you see immediately, but rather one that you'll see later this year or on your next Android phone.