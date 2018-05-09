Former GE Exec: These 6 common bad habits can 'doom' your career

Navigating the corporate world can be tricky at times. You may face intense scrutiny, skepticism and aggressive competition.

And as you work your way up to the executive suite, keeping up with the corporate grind can lead you to form bad habits. Vishal Agarwal, author of the book "Give to Get: A Senior Leader's Guide to Navigating Corporate Life," says those habits can ultimately hurt your career.

Agarwal worked his way up from intern to a senior deals partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is the former managing director of development and investments at GE. As someone who has both climbed his way up to leadership positions and witnessed those under him do the same, Agarwal says aspiring leaders must avoid these six common habits that can "doom" your career: