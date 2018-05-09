Congress eases rules against racial discrimination in the auto loan market

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's 2013 guidance explained how the Equal Credit Opportunity Act — which prohibits lending based on an individual's race, religion, sex or age —also applied to the auto loan industry.

And it made clear that lenders who offer loans though dealerships are responsible for any unlawful and discriminatory pricing.

Shortly after the guidance was issued, the CFPB and the Department of Justice reached their "largest auto loan discrimination settlement in history" with Ally Bank, for charging more than 235,000 minority borrowers higher interest rates for auto loans between 2011 and 2013. The bank was ordered to pay $80 million in damages to harmed African-American, Hispanic and Asian and Pacific Islander borrowers and $18 million in penalties.

In response to a request for comment, a spokesman for Ally pointed to the statement the lender issued after the settlement: "Ally does not engage in or condone violations of law or discriminatory practices, and based on the company's analysis of its business, it does not believe that there is measurable discrimination by auto dealers."

Since then, the government also has reached settlements with Fifth Third Bank, Toyota and Honda over those companies' lending practices.



A spokesman for Honda said that while it did reach a settlement with the CFPB, it disagreed with the way in which the government tested for bias.

"[We] firmly believe that our lending practices have been fair and transparent," Chris Martin of Honda said. Fifth Third Bank and Toyota did not respond to requests for comment.