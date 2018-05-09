Cramer's lightning round: The market's wrong on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands: "Last week the stock was at $236 and then Molson [Coors] reported a terrible number and it's just been taken down with that. I don't think that's right. My charitable trust owns it."

Opko Health: "Ever since they bought BioReference Labs, the stock has been slugged and I think that's probably a mistake, that it's been slugged. And that's why I want [CEO] Phil Frost to come on the show and tell us."

Thor Industries: "OK, well, they did have an inventory buildup which was not good and they did have expenses go higher because they're assembling some of their best vehicles in Indiana, [which has] the lowest unemployment rate in the country. So it's been hurt by both of those. We've got to see what happens with the quarter because those are negatives, and I'm not denying it. Those are negatives."

Zendesk Inc.: "The more I hear about it, the more companies just love working with them and turning that stuff over to them for customer support. I like ServiceNow, but, you now, Zendesk could end up being one of our cloud princes because that's how good they're doing. So I'm not going to suggest selling it."

Box Inc.: "Look, when no one believed in [CEO] Aaron Levie, I did, OK? I believed in him and I still believe in him and I think the stock goes higher. Remember it at $12 when I said Aaron was good to go?"

Hain Celestial Group: "Hain had a bad quarter and bad guidance. And I don't know, I can't be reassuring. I don't know what to say. [CEO] Irwin Simon should come on and maybe tell us what the future looks like. But right now, it's not that good. Tough, but I said it."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Constellation Brands.