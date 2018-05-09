Creating your own cryptocurrency? Here's what you need to know

How to start your very own cryptocurrency 2 Hours Ago | 03:13

Bitcoin may have plunged from its eye-popping price, but demand is high for cryptocurrencies.

A quick search on TokenList shows hundreds of new coins are trying to or planning to raise money using a new method called an initial coin offering.

Just how hard is it to create your own cryptocurrency?

Turns out the process can be a complicated, time-consuming legal juggernaut with a high rate of failure for investors and creators.

A recent report found nearly half of last year's ICOs failed to raise enough funding or went out of business after their launch.

We decided to take the process for a little test run to how it all works by creating a hypothetical token called DIY Coin.