The Vanity Fair photo of a pregnant, naked Demi Moore was never meant to appear in public

The iconic and controversial photograph of a naked and heavily pregnant Demi Moore that appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in 1991 was never meant to be seen in public.

Photographer Annie Leibovitz was commissioned by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown to shoot the then-28-year-old Moore in a tight dress that would show her bump. At the time, if a movie star was pregnant, she would only be shot from the chest upwards, but Brown had just had her second child herself and was feeling rebellious.

"I had been looking for a cover that would sort of turn the mood from the '80s right into the new '90s feeling of a slightly fresher era," Brown told CNBC's "The Brave Ones."

When Leibovitz came back with the pictures, they were as briefed, with Moore in a tight dress. "And she said, 'But there is this other picture that I took, but I really did it for just Demi and Bruce Willis,'" Brown recalled.