Democratic donors are pushing former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick to run for president in 2020

Some top Democratic donors have been prodding former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick to run for president, telling him and his close aides they think he could beat any of the other major potential party candidates in a 2020 primary — including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Still, even though Patrick is getting encouragement from some political financiers, others aren't as convinced that his political experience is substantive enough to help him stand against President Donald Trump.

The donors who favor Patrick have told the Democratic politician and businessman's allies that they're concerned Biden, the former vice president who will be on the verge of turning 78 on Election Day 2020, will be too old to run against Trump, a source familiar with the conversations said on condition of anonymity. Patrick, on the other hand, will turn 64 in 2020. Trump will be 74.

The donors have also said they believe Sanders, a left-wing senator from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, and Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, are too liberal to win over independent voters, according to the source.