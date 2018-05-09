Dow set to rise triple digits after Trump announces withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

IN THE NEWS TODAY
European allies sought to salvage the nuclear pact with Iran after President Trump announced that he will withdraw the U.S. from the deal and restore far-reaching sanctions aimed at severing Iran from the global financial system. (Reuters & CNBC)
* Iran's leader: Trump 'cannot do a damn thing' (AP)
* Here's why it's a big deal for the US to leave the Iran nuclear pact (CNBC)
AT&T (T) confirmed late last night that it had paid Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen for "insights" about the Trump administration. The disclosure came after a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels said AT&T paid Cohen $200,000 in four separate installments. (CNBC)
* Cohen got about $500,000 from Russian oligarch, Stormy Daniels' lawyer claims (CNBC)
Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel will tell the Senate Intelligence Committee today that she will not restart the agency's brutal detention and interrogation program implemented after 9/11, according to remarks released in advance. (Washington Post)
A South Korean official said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to return from North Korea with three American detainees as well as further details on a summit between Trump and Kim Jon Un. (Reuters)
Trailing his two rivals, ex-convict Don Blankenship conceded in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary, alleviating some GOP leaders' worst fears. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is projected to beat Rep. Evan Jenkins for the nomination, NBC News reported.
* Democrats getting more votes for their money (Axios)
* Four states hold key primary elections: Follow the results here (CNBC)
Dangerous volcanic gases, pouring into streets and backyards, prompted door-to-door evacuations in Hawaii. Some ignored the order by police in the mostly rural district of Puna and stayed to watch over their property. (AP)
* Satellite images show fissures from Hawaii volcano (NASA)
U.S. automaker Ford (F) is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best-selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck. A fire knocked out production at a supplier's plant in Michigan. (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) announced a major restructuring that will see more than a dozen executives taken on new roles or additional responsibilities. Its product and engineering operations will be divided into three separate units. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Electronic Arts (EA) saw quarterly earnings come in 14 cents above estimates at $1.31 per share, with the video game maker's revenue also topping consensus. The company gave a weaker than expected current quarter outlook but still sees growth for the full year. Electronic Arts also announced a $2.4 billion stock buyback program.
Vodafone (VOD) agreed to buy some European assets from cable operator Liberty Global (LBTYA) for $21.8 billion. The deal still needs regulatory approval, a process that some analysts say will be lengthy.
TripAdvisor (TRIP) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 30 cents per share, nearly doubling the 16 cent consensus estimate, and the travel website operator's revenue also beat estimates. Unique visitors increased 12 percent and posted reviews rose by 26 percent compared to the prior year.
Wendy's (WEN) came in a penny ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, with the restaurant operator's revenue edging out forecasts as well. Comparable store sales in North America rose a slightly better than expected 1.6 percent.
Marriott (MAR) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.34 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.22, but the hotel operator's revenue came in below Street forecasts. Revenue per available room rose 3.6 percent during the quarter.
WATERCOOLER
James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners made history Tuesday after he tossed the sixth no-hitter in Mariners franchise history. Paxton threw a 98 mph fastball up and away that Josh Donaldson of the Toronto Blue Jays swung at and missed. (ESPN)