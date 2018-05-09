Dow set to rise triple digits after Trump announces withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Futures were higher this morning after a day that saw all the major averages finish close to breakeven following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. The Dow did eke out a nearly three-point gain — its fourth consecutive gain. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Trump's Iran deal announcement showed just how 'stupid' this market is (CNBC)

Dow component Walt Disney (DIS) earned an adjusted $1.84 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus estimates by 14 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts, with strong results for the media and networks, parks and resorts, and movie studio units.



* Disney teases possibility of even more 'Avengers' movies (Reuters)



Earnings reports out this morning include Mylan (MYL), Office Depot (ODP) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI). After-the-bell earnings today include 21st Century Fox (FOXA), Hostess Brands (TWNK), Roku (ROKU) and tronc (TRNC). (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion. The retailer will use a combination of newly issued debt and cash to finance the investment. (CNBC)

Investors will be keeping a close watch on the April Producer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, given recent signs of increasing inflation. At 10 a.m. ET, the government is out with wholesale inventories for March. At 7 a.m., the Mortgage Bankers Association data showed mortgage application volume fell 0.4 percent for the week. (CNBC)

