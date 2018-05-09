EBay is changing its India strategy.
The company said Wednesday it will relaunch eBay India and sell its holdings in Flipkart now that Walmart announced a plan to buy a majority stakein the Indian e-commerce company for $16 billion. EBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart last year and had taken a minority stake in the online retailer.
In its announcement, eBay said it will unwind its commercial agreements with Flipkart and terminate Flipkart's license to use the brand as part of a $1.1 billion deal.