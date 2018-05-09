    ×

    US 10-year Treasury yield reclaims 3% mark, as fallout from Iran deal rumbles on

    • Markets have been jittery over the last 24 hours as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's decision that that the U.S. would be walking away from the Iran nuclear deal and that sanctions on the Middle Eastern country would be reinstated.

    U.S. government debt prices slipped into the red on Wednesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 3.009 percent at 5:20 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.161percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    The 10-year Treasury yield hit a two-week high Wednesday, reclaiming its position above the 3 percent mark during morning trade, a level that put markets on edge a few weeks back.

    Markets have been jittery over the last 24 hours as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's decision that that the U.S. would be walking away from the Iran nuclear deal and that sanctions on the Middle Eastern country would be reinstated. In the run-up to the last 2016 presidential election, Trump made a campaign promise that he would remove the U.S. from the accord.

    Following the announcement, countries around the world reacted differently. While some countries in the Middle East commended the move, U.S. allies in Europe did not. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country would continue to commit to the nuclear deal, despite Trump's decision to withdraw, according to Reuters.

    Oil prices rallied on the back of the news, with U.S. crude and Brent rising more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday, prior to the opening bell on Wall Street. At 5:15 a.m. ET, U.S. crude rose above $71, while Brent topped $77 per barrel.

    In economic data, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade figures at 10 a.m. ET.

    Trump burning down the house to remodel kitchen: Sen. Markey on Iran deal
    In central banking, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is expected to attend the World Affairs Council luncheon in Jacksonville, Florida.

    And the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $25 billion in 10-year notes.

    —CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---

