US 10-year Treasury yield reclaims 3% mark, as fallout from Iran deal rumbles on

The 10-year Treasury yield hit a two-week high Wednesday, reclaiming its position above the 3 percent mark during morning trade, a level that put markets on edge a few weeks back.

Markets have been jittery over the last 24 hours as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's decision that that the U.S. would be walking away from the Iran nuclear deal and that sanctions on the Middle Eastern country would be reinstated. In the run-up to the last 2016 presidential election, Trump made a campaign promise that he would remove the U.S. from the accord.

Following the announcement, countries around the world reacted differently. While some countries in the Middle East commended the move, U.S. allies in Europe did not. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country would continue to commit to the nuclear deal, despite Trump's decision to withdraw, according to Reuters.

Oil prices rallied on the back of the news, with U.S. crude and Brent rising more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday, prior to the opening bell on Wall Street. At 5:15 a.m. ET, U.S. crude rose above $71, while Brent topped $77 per barrel.

In economic data, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade figures at 10 a.m. ET.