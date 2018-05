Adopting a health savings account as a young worker could be a smart financial choice. But look before you leap.

Millennials' participation in HSAs has jumped in recent years.

In 2018, 76 percent of those eligible had enrolled in an account, up from 40 percent in 2017, according to a recent report from benefits administrator Benefitfocus. That's a bigger jump than in any other generation (although millennials still lag behind Gen Xers and baby boomers in HSA adoption).